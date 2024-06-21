Renaming for Kinghaven, Recognizing Recovery Contributions at Peardonville

Abbotsford (with files from Serene Mumford , Bruce Banman) – On Friday May 3, 2024, Abbotsford Ccouncil had the honour of hosting Minister of Housing, Ravi Kahlon, MLA Pamela Alexis, and Mayor Ross Siemens, announcing the opening of the new 60 unit, Men’s Transitional Housing Program at Kinghaven. The new housing is in addition to the already 38 units Kinghaven have in operation.

The project started in April 2022.

On June 21, 2024, Bruce Banman MLA Abbotsford South attended the naming ceremony of the Bob Sutton Centre (Kinghaven for men). Said Banman: This state-of-the-art, 60-unit Second Stage Housing centre for men is a beacon of hope and stability in our community. Grateful to the Kinghaven Peardonville House Society and everyone who made this project possible.

For Peardonville (for women) They named their new building after Dr Sherry Mumford, recognized for all of her contributions to the mental health and addictions field.