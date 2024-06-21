2024 Cultus Lake Day and Parade – Saturday June 22

Cultus Lake – Cultus Lake Day is back on Saturday June 22. This community event will be held at Cultus Lake Park’s Main Beach featuring live music, local breweries and children’s attractions!

Kick off the day with a pancake breakfast by donation hosted by the Cultus Lake Volunteer Fire Department. You’ll have front row seats to the community parade as it makes it way through the residential areas.

Head on over to Main Beach, where you can browse the vendor’s market while the children play in the obstacle course and inflatables bouncy houses.

Cultus Lake Day in celebration of the Park’s 92nd Anniversary!

The community parade will begin at 11:00 am, at the plaza and continues through residential areas.

The parade will last approximately one hour at which time all local traffic will be prevented from accessing Sunnyside Boulevard from Columbia Valley Highway, the Boat Launch, and residential streets within the park. Barricades will be put into place this year along with volunteers stationed along the route, to ensure the safety of all participants in the parade.

As always, in the case of an emergency, access to and from residential areas during the parade will be granted.

Should you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to email Amanda Warmerdam, Administrative Assistant, Communications and Events Coordinator at amanda.warmerdam@cultuslake.bc.ca or 604-769-8124.

