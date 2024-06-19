Skip to content

“Hope Through Struggle: The Story of the Pantry – A GW Graham Documentary about the Salvation Army Pantry Program – July 4 (VIDEO)

Home
Community
“Hope Through Struggle: The Story of the Pantry – A GW Graham Documentary about the Salvation Army Pantry Program – July 4 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – From Chilliwack Salvation Army Instagram:

Last Fall, @gw_graham_secondary Film student Ayush Senanayake, along with his crew of 7 other students, approached The Chilliwack Salvation Army, desiring to document the story of their Pantry program. They spent several months filming, interviewing, and editing. And now…

“Hope Through Struggle: The Story of the Pantry” debuts July 4th at 7pm at the Grand Hall, and you are invited.

Tickets by donation at the link below: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/927569093127?aff=oddtdtcreator

VIDEO preview is here.

This 30 min documentary sheds light on the impact and challenges facing the Chilliwack Salvation Army Food Bank’s “Pantry”, one of the largest and most unique food programs in Chilliwack. Including powerful stories from Pantry clients, interviews with Salvation Army staff and volunteers, and behind the scenes footage, the students hope this film will leave you asking what you can do to help end hunger in our community.

2024 Salvation Army GWG Screenshot Hope Through Struggle
2024 GW Graham Salvation Army Chilliwack Hope Through Struggle – July 4

Share This:

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts