UPDATE – 2023 Abby PD Shooting on Riverside Road – Suspect Died – IIO Brought In To Investigate Procedure and Clears Officers

Abbotsford – JUNE 18, 2024 UPDATE – Black Press reports that a report issued on Tuesday June 18 by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC concluded that the matter will not be forwarded to Crown counsel for the consideration of charges.

In the incident where the suspect was armed with a knife and bear spray, be pleaded ti be “killed by cop”.

The IIO report states, at this point, the man appeared “more motivated” and “walked with purpose” towards the officers. He was still carrying the knife and bear spray.

The man was about 20 feet away when “multiple” shots were fired by five officers, the report indicates.

“Video of the incident from nearby commercial premises shows (the man) striding towards the group of officers and falling to the ground approximately eight metres from them,” the IIO documents state.

The suspect was declared dead on scene from five gunshot wounds.

DECEMBER 18 2024 ORIGINAL STORY – Abbotsford Police Department has notified BC’s Independent Investigations Office following a police-involved shooting in the 1700 block of Riverside Road, Abbotsford, on Sunday night on December 17th, 2023.

The involved male has since deceased, and no police officer was injured.

The Independent Investigations Office is now the lead agency investigating the incident.

This is an unfolding investigation, with Riverside Road remaining closed between Marshall Rd and King Rd. There is no further information at this time.