Local Governments Including FVRD Receive Grants to Speed Up Delivery of Homes

Fraser Valley/Victoria – Thirty-eight local governments will soon receive a grant to create more efficient development approvals processes.

“We’re leaving no stone unturned in our work to deliver more homes for people, faster,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “The Local Government Development Approvals Program was created so that local governments can improve the internal processes and development approvals, so that we can speed up the delivery of homes for people living and working in B.C.”

This includes $150,000 for the FVRD.

The Local Government Development Approvals Program, administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM), was created to help local governments implement best practices and develop innovative ways to support non-profit housing organizations, developers and other stakeholders to speed up the delivery of homes.

“Our province continues to grow with more people than ever before choosing to call B.C. home,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “We’re continuing to support local governments’ ability to move forward with housing, and this grant funding will help new homes get built faster and more efficiently throughout the province for many years to come.”