DRUG ALERT – Fentanyl Which Contains High Concentrations of Medetomidine

Surrey/Fraser Valley – Fraser Health has issued an overdose drug alert. Beige/ yellow chunks sold as Fentanyl contain high concentrations of Medetomidine (used by Vets to treat dogs) and is associated with multiple overdoses. Initially this has been noted in Surrey however, the risk to the Fraser Valley illegal drug supply is real.

Please have overdose prevention conversations where possible, particularly when people pick up harm reduction supplies. Offer naloxone kits to clients and ask them to spread the word to people who may not be connected to services. Remove poster two weeks from posting.