Chilliwack Chiefs Acquire Veteran Forward Dakota MacIntosh in Three Way Deal

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced the acquisition of veteran forward, Dakota MacIntosh, from the Blackfalds Bulldogs (Alberta) as a part of a three-team trade.

The Langley Rivermen receive the rights to forward Mason Kesselring, from the Chiefs. The Blackfalds Bulldogs receive the rights to defenseman, Rylan Bonkowski.

“It’s an exciting time to be able to call myself a Chief. I’m super excited about the opportunity to play in such a prestigious organization as Chilliwack, and not to mention to continue play in a league as honourable and special as the BCHL. I’ve heard nothing but great things about what Chilliwack has built over the years, I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of a championship caliber team.” said Dakota MacIntosh.

“Our group gained a lot of experience last year, and the exciting news is that a good chunk of our roster will be returning in September” said GM and Head Coach Brian Maloney, “With that, we felt that we could still add to our group to help offensively, and Dakota has proven himself at the junior level that he can most certainly do that.”

MacIntosh comes to the Chiefs after an incredible 2023/24 season; where the 190lbs, six-foot-two Winnepeg native tallied up 69 points in 66 games.

“He played big part in Alberni Valley’s playoff run to the finals in the 22/23 season and then, backed it up with a super solid year in Alberta last season,” said Maloney. “After conversations with him, he is motivated to do whatever is best for our team to help us win the Fred Page Cup.”

Dakota played with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs during the 2022/23 season. He finished the season after playing 31 games with 17 goals and 39 points.

“At the end of the day, my dream is to play hockey at a professional level, and I believe Coach Maloney and his amazing staff in Chilliwack will help me reach my childhood dream. I’ve been grateful enough to play at such a high level for the past 3 years and can’t wait to bring what I’ve learnt as a person and a player over the years. I’m excited to bring my knowledge, maturity and leadership to the Chiefs organization. I can’t wait to get started in Chilliwack with the hopes of bringing home the Fred Page Cup this season. I want to thank Coach Maloney and the whole organization for this opportunity and can’t wait to get started in the fall!” said MacIntosh.