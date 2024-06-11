2024 Canada Day in Chilliwack – Drones Instead of Fireworks

Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack acknowledges that we are honoured to live, work, and play on the traditional, ancestral and unceded territory of the Stó:lō Coast Salish peoples.

Canada Day in Chilliwack is a family-friendly event at Exhibition Field with entertainment, family-friendly activities and food trucks. Schedules are subject to change.

Daytime Canada Day Activities

Free Skates

Chilliwack Coliseum: 11 am – 1 pm (skate rentals available).

Sardis Sports Complex: 11 am – 12:30 pm ($5 skate rentals).

Free Swims

Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre: 7 am – 8:30 pm.

Cheam Leisure Centre: 7 am – 8:30 pm.

Free Movies At Cottonwood 4 Cinemas

Cottonwood 4 Cinemas: 12 pm – 4 pm.

First come-first serve.

Family-Friendly movies.

Check Cottonwood 4 Cinemas for show times.

Sardis Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast

Evergreen Hall (9291 Corbould Street).

8 am – 11 am.

$5 per person.

Chilliwack Museum

Free admission to the Chilliwack Museum for the Refuge Canada Exhibition. Refuge Canada is a travelling exhibition created by the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21.

11 am – 3 pm.

Evening Canada Day Celebration Event

Join us on Monday, July 1, at Exhibition Park (new location!) for family friendly Canada Day celebrations including the first ever Canada Day Drone Show sponsored by Clearview Demolition.

Hosted by Trevor McDonald, there will be live entertainment, food trucks, the RE/MAX Kids Zone, and more! The fun starts at 5 pm. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets to sit on the turf to watch the stage entertainment. Seating in the stands will also be available.

Event Location

Exhibition Field.

9145 Corbould Street.

5 – 10:30 pm.

Live Entertainment