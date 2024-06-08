2024 Fraser Valley Classic Car Show at UFV Chilliwack – Sunday, June 9

Chilliwack – The Fraser Valley Classic Car Show presented by Sarah Toop Real Estate Group is on Sunday, June 9th.

The purpose of the show is to fund-raise for the Chilliwack General Hospital via Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation. Entrance into the show is by donation for visitors. Participants pay $20 to for the event. All cars are eligible, as long as they have collector car status! There are amazing door prizes to be won! Donations are gratefully accepted at the show. Call about tax receipts – they can be given for any donation over $20!

Register your car here: https://fvccs.ca/register/ REGISTER YOUR CAR HERE

Car Show Categories

1995 or older

Collector Cars and Classics

Modified plate cars considered (if they appear stock!)

Motorcycles now accepted too!

People’s Choice Awards

7:30am-10am: Placement of Cars

$20 Donation for Car Entry

E-transfers prefered, or Cheques accepted

Proceeds to the Chilliwack General Hospital via Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation.

Food trucks on site!

Show Vehicle Entrance off Petawawa Dr, which is SOUTH of Vimy