Nominations Open for 2024 Order of Abbotsford, Community Champions and Community Recognition Awards

Abbotsford – Nominations are now open for three City of Abbotsford civic recognition awards honouring outstanding lifetime achievements, excellence and dedication to the community. The awards are: Order of Abbotsford, Community Champion Achievement Award and Community Recognition Award.

The Order of Abbotsford is bestowed to an individual who has demonstrated a particularly high level of contribution or length of service to Abbotsford and its residents, and who has brought distinction to themselves and the community through outstanding achievements in a variety of areas, including but not limited to: culture, public or community service, the environment, business, heritage conservation, and sports. Recipients of the Order of Abbotsford have their names recorded in the Order of Abbotsford Merit Book, which is maintained by the Office of the Mayor. The 2023 recipient was long-time Abbotsford resident, teacher, coach, mentor and volunteer, Ann Penner.

The Community Champion Achievement Award is given to an Abbotsford individual, group, or organization who has achieved National or International recognition in a variety of areas, including, but not limited to: academia, sports, arts, and culture; or performed a noteworthy deed which is considered of benefit to the community. A recipient of the Community Champion Achievement Award will have their name engraved on a paving stone that will be placed along the city-wide Discovery Trail within Abbotsford’s Community Champions pavilion. Last year’s Community Champion Achievement Award went to Canadian Open Champion, Nick Taylor.

The Community Recognition Award is given to an individual, team or group who has provided a service and/or contribution which has benefitted the Abbotsford community. The 2023 Community Recognition Award was awarded to the 2023 BC Seniors Games Directors in appreciation of their dedication and commitment to the outstanding success of the Abbotsford 55+ BC Summer Games.

Nominations may be submitted online, or in person at City Hall until July 5. Recipients of the 2024 awards will be recognized by Abbotsford’s Mayor and Council at a ceremony in Fall 2024.

Link for more information and nomination forms: