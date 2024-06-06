FVRD Update on Iverson Road and Illegal Dumping in General

FVRD/Cultus Lake – In her regular FVRD Area H updates , Director Taryn Dixon commented on the on-going dumping issues facing Cultus Lake and the Columbia Valley:

The deadline for removal of the waste has come and gone. Approximately 50 loads have been removed since the June 30, 2023 Remediation Order came into play. At this time they are in breach of their Agriculture Land Commission (ALC) order and the ALC is looking at further enforcement. The ALC will be following their administrative and legal process for non-compliance with the Remediation Order. An administrative penalty is a statutory decision made by the CEO of the ALC and will take some time. I expect to receive further updates towards the end of June.

Illegal dumping has become a real issue in our province. The ALC and Ministry of Environment are issuing Stop Work Orders and fines to property owners who accept fill on their land without the proper authorization. This is a critical issue and FVRD is exploring all available tools to protect residents from the potential environmental hazards that may arise from illegal fill sites. If you have questions about accepting fill on your property please contact the proper authorities before the first truck arrives to dump.

Agriculture Land Commission: 1-800-663-7867

Fraser Valley Regional District: – 604-702-5000

Ministry of Environment: 1-877-952 RAPP (7277)