Abbotsford Community Foundation 2024 Grants – $59K for Nine Local Charities

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Community Foundation ( ACF) announced the recipients of the 2024 Smart and Caring Community Grants.

This year, ACF hosted our annual cheque ceremony in the courtyard of the Gur Sikh Temple, a national historic site and the oldest existing gurdwara in Canada. ACF are so grateful to the Khalsa Diwan Society for sharing this space for this year’s event.

In all, a total of $59,465 in support of 9 local charities supporting local children, youth, and families at risk. Through the generosity of our incredible donors, the following programs, projects, and initiatives have received a Smart & Caring Community Grant this year: