Skip to content

Travel Trailer Fire in Rosedale

Home
Media
Travel Trailer Fire in Rosedale

Chilliwack/Rosedale – Around 1PM on Friday May 31, the Chilliwack Fire Department received reports of a possible structure fire on the 50000 block of Yale Road. Eighteen firefighters from Halls 1, 2 & 4 responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fully involved travel trailer with flames impinging on several exposures. The quick actions of the firefighters helped contain and extinguish the fire, minimizing damage to the surrounding area.

There were no injuries reported among the firefighters or the occupants. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Share This:

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts

Travel Trailer Fire in Rosedale

Chilliwack/Rosedale – Around 1PM on Friday May 31, the Chilliwack Fire Department received reports of a possible structure fire on the 50000 block of Yale