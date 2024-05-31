Travel Trailer Fire in Rosedale

Chilliwack/Rosedale – Around 1PM on Friday May 31, the Chilliwack Fire Department received reports of a possible structure fire on the 50000 block of Yale Road. Eighteen firefighters from Halls 1, 2 & 4 responded to the scene.



Upon arrival, firefighters found a fully involved travel trailer with flames impinging on several exposures. The quick actions of the firefighters helped contain and extinguish the fire, minimizing damage to the surrounding area.



There were no injuries reported among the firefighters or the occupants. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.