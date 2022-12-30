chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 29, 2022. YEAR END REVIEW – Top 10 News Stories!: Chilliwack City Councillor Jason Lum with Don Lehn (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 29, 2022. YEAR END REVIEW – Top 10 News Stories!: Chilliwack City Councillor Jason Lum with Don Lehn .
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• Flood watch on the Fraser
• Public hearings on property taxes in 2023
• Armed forces exercises at Cultus Lake
AND
• Reece does it again!
PLUS…
YEAR END REVIEW – Top 10 News Stories!: Chilliwack City Councillor Jason Lum with Don Lehn
News Director: Don Lehn
Weather: Cari Moore
chillTV: HAPPY NEW YEAR!