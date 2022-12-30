Skip to content

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 29, 2022. YEAR END REVIEW – Top 10 News Stories!: Chilliwack City Councillor Jason Lum with Don Lehn (VIDEO)

Home
Legal
Media
chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 29, 2022. YEAR END REVIEW – Top 10 News Stories!: Chilliwack City Councillor Jason Lum with Don Lehn (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 29, 2022. YEAR END REVIEW – Top 10 News Stories!: Chilliwack City Councillor Jason Lum with Don Lehn .

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• Flood watch on the Fraser
• Public hearings on property taxes in 2023
• Armed forces exercises at Cultus Lake
AND
• Reece does it again!
PLUS…

YEAR END REVIEW – Top 10 News Stories!: Chilliwack City Councillor Jason Lum with Don Lehn

News Director: Don Lehn
Weather: Cari Moore

chillTV: HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Share This:

Fuel Motorsports

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts