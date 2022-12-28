BC Transit Holiday Service Across the Valley

Fraser Valley – You may not want to hear this as you are standing at a soggy bus stop, however ….

BC Transit and its local government partners are advising transit users of some changes being made to service over the holidays in regions across the province.

Check with your local service website for updated holiday hours.

Download the BC Transit app for up to date information.

New Years Eve Service For Abbotsford and Chilliwack:

December 31 – Extended evening service

January 1 – Sunday service

Please check the local system website for updated holiday hours at bctransit.com.