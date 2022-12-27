UPDATE 2:30PM December 27 – 4 Deceased After Xmas Eve Ebus Accident Near Merritt Involving a Passenger Bus – Ebus Released Statement

Merritt- 230PM DECEMBER 27 UPDATE from RCMP – Police and emergency services responded and located a commercial E-bus that had gone off road to the left and rolled onto its passenger side coming to rest in the eastbound lanes.

At this time investigators believe the bus was occupied by 45 passengers and the driver. It is believed that 46 persons in total were on the bus. Investigators are attempting to confirm this number. RCMP confirm 4 passengers were found deceased at scene. It is believed that 22 passengers were transported to the Kelowna hospital, 6 to Penticton hospital and 13 to Merritt hospital. The 4 deceased were transported by the BC coroners service. No passengers were left at scene. The area around the collision was searched by first responders.

BC Highway Patrol investigators have learned the following. The E-bus was travelling west along Hwy 97c from Kelowna towards Merritt when it encountered adverse road conditions. The E-bus went off road left, crossed the median and flipped onto its passenger side coming to rest in the eastbound lanes. Passers-by and local residents provided assistance by allowing passengers to warm up in their vehicles and providing blankets while emergency services arrived. All passengers were transported by BC Ambulance Service to local hospitals. There were no other vehicles involved in the collision. The E-bus was equipped with seat belts, unfortunately it appears the majority of passengers were not wearing them.

The passengers were a mix of local, non local and foreign nationals. This was a regularly scheduled commercial bus trip from Kelowna to Vancouver.

The road conditions were fluid, transitioning from clear wet roads to frozen with ice and snow on the road surface due to the time of day (sun setting) and changing weather conditions. Rain and hail was falling. RCMP Collision Re-constructionists attended the scene.

This matter is still under active investigation. The E-bus remains in RCMP custody pending the investigation. The BC Highway Patrol is working with E-bus to return luggage and personal effects from the bus to the passengers.

If you witnessed the collision and have not spoken to investigators, or have dash-cam footage of the E-bus prior to the collision, or were a passenger that has not been identified and contacted by Police, please contact Corporal S. AUDLEY via email at: Samantha.audley@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

An ebus passenger bus rollover on Highway 97C has resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries to passengers.

On December 24, shortly after 6 p.m., the BC RCMP received multiple calls regarding a bus that had rolled over east of Merritt near the Loon Lake exit.

Four people are confirmed deceased and multiple people have sustained injuries.

The road conditions were described as very poor with ice and snow on the road surface along with rain and hail falling. RCMP Collision Re-constructionists attended the scene. This matter is still under active investigation.

A central phone line (250-545-2211) has been set up for friends and families seeking information as to the location of passengers.

If you witnessed the collision or have dash-cam video of the Bus travelling prior to the collision, please contact your local RCMP.

Highway 97C (Connector) has been closed in both directions due to an accident near Merritt involving a passenger bus.

Police and Emergency Health Services are currently on scene.

Premier David Eby, Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Rob Fleming,Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, have released the following statement on the bus accident in the Okanagan:

“On this Christmas Eve we are shocked and saddened to hear of the serious bus accident on the Highway 97C Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna.

“Our thoughts are with those impacted by the crash, their loved ones, and the first responders and health-care workers giving their all to treat people and keep them safe.”

