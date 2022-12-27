UPDATE – Who Is Providing Sandbags – Flood Risk

Fraser Valley – From City of Abbotsford – The Hub Of The Fraser Valley: With the ongoing rain and warming temperatures making everything wet, if you need sand and sandbags, they are available.

The City of Abbotsford – The Hub Of The Fraser Valley Public Works Yard is at 31739 King Road.

City of Abbotsford Dec 2022

From District of Hope: The District has received several requests for sandbags and so we are setting up a fill station on 7th Ave just north of Kawkawa Lake Road (near the BC Hydro Substation). Bulk sand and sandbags will be available as of Tuesday afternoon, December 27, for anyone that is in need.