4PM Boxing Day Highways Update For 1, 97C, 5-Coquihalla and 8

Fraser Valley/Fraser Canyon/Coquihalla ( Al Clarke is a retired Broadcaster and news junkie based in Merritt) –

Highway 1 Both Directions

Highway 1, in both directions. Travel advisory in effect between Junction Hwy 12 and Junction Hwy 8 for 35.6 km (Spences Bridge to Lytton). Heavy snow and freezing rain developing through the region. Travellers should expect rapidly deteriorating conditions, consider changing travel plans, and be prepared for closures on short notice. Travel is not recommended unless essential. Next update time Tue Dec 27 at 10:00 AM PST. Last updated Mon Dec 26 at 3:37 PM PST. (DBC-47759)

Highway 97C Both Directions

Highway 97C, in both directions. Travel advisory in effect between Junction Hwy 97 and Merritt for 105.8 km (Merritt to West Kelowna). Watch for freezing rain and avoid non essential travel. Next update time Tue Dec 27 at 10:00 AM PST. Last updated Mon Dec 26 at 3:36 PM PST.

Highway 5 Both Directions

Highway 5, in both directions. Travel advisory in effect between Exit 290: Merritt and West Kamloops for 64.1 km (7 km north of Merritt to Kamloops). Watch for freezing rain and avoid non essential travel. Next update time Tue Dec 27 at 10:00 AM PST. Last updated Mon Dec 26 at 3:39 PM PST. (DBC-47842)

Highway 8 Both Directions

Highway 8, in both directions. Travel advisory in effect between the start of Highway 8 and Aberdeen Rd for 56.6 km (Spences Bridge to 7 km west of Merritt). Local traffic only on Highway 8 until further notice. Thank you for your continued cooperation. Next update time Tue Dec 27 at 10:00 AM PST. Last updated Mon Dec 26 at 3:38 PM PST.