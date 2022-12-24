Skip to content

Columbia Valley Highway in Cultus Lake Closed Near Pub – Power Line Down

Columbia Valley Highway in Cultus Lake Closed Near Pub – Power Line Down

Cultus Lake – From Dylan Nickel on Cultus Lake Residents at 10:50 AM Xmas Eve: Road is closed by the pub, power line is down and no ETA from hydro.

Social media has obviously lit up with pics and stories of being stuck in the melt down.

Cultus Lake Dec 24 2022 Columbia Valley Hwy/Cultus Lake Residents Facebook
Cultus Lake Dec 24 2022 Columbia Valley Hwy/Cultus Lake Residents Facebook

