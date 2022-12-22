Essential Travel Thursday Night to Saturday is Advised Due to Ice and Snow

Fraser Valley – Drivers are asked to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary from tonight through Saturday afternoon, as Environment Canada is warning that snowfall, switching to freezing rain and rain, is expected to create adverse driving conditions throughout the south coast, including the Fraser Valley.

Snow accumulations of 20 to 30 centimetres are expected. On Friday, the snow is expected to transition into ice pellets/freezing rain, which could lead to widespread ice on roadways and affect all vehicle travel.

The ministry may proactively close highways in the interest of safety. Travellers should expect rapidly deteriorating conditions, consider changing travel plans and be prepared for closures on short notice.

People who choose to travel should ensure their vehicle is equipped with winter tires, ensure vehicles are fuelled up and charged, and have extra water, food and any necessary medications.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: www.DriveBC.ca

Potential power outages

Severe weather can cause power outages. Be prepared for as long as a week by developing a household emergency plan and putting together an emergency kit. If you encounter a downed or damaged power line, assume it is live and a danger. Stay back at least 10 metres (the length of a bus) and call 911 immediately.

Freezing rain will add weight to the snow and cause trees and branches to come into contact with BC Hydro’s electrical equipment. This could result in significant outages, particularly in the Fraser Valley and the mid-Island. BC Hydro is taking all the necessary steps to ensure it can respond as quickly and safely as possible if that does happen. They have all hands on deck, including BC Hydro crews, contractor crews, vegetation management crews and many others to support in response.

Flood preparation

At this time, no major flood event is forecast, but flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Issues with drainage are expected on Vancouver Island, as well as water pooling from snow and other precipitation. Other regions may also experience some drainage issues. People are encouraged to clear rain gutters and drains.

EMCR is working closely with the River Forecast Centre on any potential flooding caused by snowmelt and rain forecast after the freezing rain this weekend.

EMCR has pre-positioned sandbags; gabions, which are wall-like structures filled with sand; and tiger dams, which are stackable orange tubes filled with water, on Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and in the Fraser Valley to assist any First Nations or local authorities.