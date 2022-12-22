chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 22, 2022. Breaking…Major Winter Weather event tonight and Friday…snow then freezing rain -Chilliwack’s “Other Mayor”, Harold Zinke receives “Community Hero” Award -Diane Janzen leaving Chillliwack Community Services for Skwah First Nations (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 22, 2022. Breaking…Major Winter Weather event tonight and Friday…snow then freezing rain -Chilliwack’s “Other Mayor”, Harold Zinke receives “Community Hero” Award -Diane Janzen leaving Chillliwack Community Services for Skwah First Nations.
In our “Christmas” News Show, we’ve invaded Chilliwack City Hall! Thank you Zoya, Jason & Ken!
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
-Breaking…Major Winter Weather event tonight and Friday…snow then freezing rain!
-Chilliwack’s “Other Mayor”, Harold Zinke receives “Community Hero” Award!
-Diane Janzen leaving Chillliwack Community Services for Skwah First Nations.
AND
-UFV Cascades Hall of Fame new inductees are announced.
News Director: Don Lehn
Weather: Cari Moore
chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™ Merry Christmas!