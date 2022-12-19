BC Transit Holiday Service Across the Province

Fraser Valley – You may not want to hear this as you are standing at a frigid bus stop, however ….

BC Transit and its local government partners are advising transit users of some changes being made to service over the holidays in regions across the province.

Check with your local service website for updated holiday hours. Service on December 24, 25, 26, 31 and January 1 could include regular service, Sunday service, limited service or no service at all, but varies depending on the region.

Please check the local system website for updated holiday hours at bctransit.com.