Harrison Hot Springs Fire Dept’s Brand New 2022 Spartan Metro Star Pumper Truck – Public Push-In Ceremony – Monday December 19

Harrison – Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department’s Brand New 2022 Spartan Metro Star Pumper Truck Push-In Ceremony is Monday December 19.

Mayor and Council and the HHS Fire Chief are inviting the community to attend a traditional Push-In Ceremony.

Monday, December 19 at 4PM in front of the HHS Fire Hall (555 Hot Springs Rd)

FYI – Push-In Ceremony’s are a tradition dating back to the late 1800’s when fire departments used hand-drawn pumpers and horse-drawn equipment. Upon returning to the station after a fire call, the horses could not easily back the equipment into the station. The firefighters would work as a team to push the engine into the bay by hand.

Come down and help welcome her into the community.