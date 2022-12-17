Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy Run 2022 Christmas Light Vehicle Parade Chilliwack – Sunday December 18 – Route Map

Chilliwack – Due to the amazing turn out of participants and spectators last year, the Christmas Light Parade is back for a second year.

The FVO Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy Run has joined a few organizers from last years light parade to help spread some joy, holiday spirit and smiles.

This is family friendly event and any/all types of vehicles welcome.

Drivers meet Sunday December 18 @ 5:30pm (leaving at 6pm sharp) from Tim Hortons @ 43971 Industrial Way Unit B, and end at Cottonwood Mall.

Facebook link with Maps is here Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy RunChristmas Light Drive Chilliwack