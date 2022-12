Chilliwack – The Downtown BIA held a Kids Parade through downtown Chilliwack on Saturday December 17.

It started at the Christmas Carousel, then Santa lead the parade from @district1881 stopping @centralvillagechwk shops along the way.

Then it was back to the Carousel for a free ride.