Ruth and Naomi’s Toques! and a Thank You to Marco Pipelines/TMX for a $25K Donation

Ruth and Naomi's Toques! and a Thank You to Marco Pipelines/TMX for a $25K Donation

Chilliwack – Need a last minute Christmas gift? How about one that gives back?​ All proceeds from RAN toque sales go towards the work Ruth and Naomi’s mission is doing in the community. You can snag an adult one for $25, and one for the kiddos for $15. RAN have limited quantities, so be sure to get your order in soon.

All orders can be picked up at RAN on the next business day from when your order is placed. ​

​Visit ranmission.ca/shop to place your order.​

Also, a HUGE heartfelt thank you to Macro Pipelines, and their subcontractors all working on TransMountain Expansion Project Spread 5B.​ The team and their subcontractors all came together and raised an incredible amount of money and collected so many amazing items for the individuals at RAN. ​

