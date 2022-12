Kent- The District of Kent has filed notice of a n Electric Vehicle Charging Rate Change.



As of January 3rd, 2023, the District will charge electric vehicle users $4 an hour to use the charging station at the Aberdeen building (7167 Pioneer Avenue) and the Agassiz-Harrison Museum & Visitor Centre (7011 Pioneer Avenue).



If you have any questions, please contact Mike Veenbaas, Director of Financial Services at 604-796-2235.