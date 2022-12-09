Similar to Ashwell House in Chilliwack – the Old Second Hand Store on Victoria is now Falling Down Under the Demolition Watch

Chilliwack – (with files from Chilliwack History Perspectives) An update on a June and September 2022 story where FVN learned that one home, which many thought was a heritage home (Ashwell House)on Victoria between Young and Nowell (and next to the Chilliwack Alano Club) had that designation.

Nope. Heritage Chilliwack informed FVN about the lack of designation, in 2021.

It was 131 years old according to the Facebook page Chilliwack History Perspectives.

That building was, for a time, a transition/halfway home for men in recovery. The Chilliwack Second Hand store’s longtime neighbour directly to the east, the 131-year-old Ashwell House, at 46029 Victoria Avenue, is also currently being demolished. Further, a third property in the immediate area, a residence at 9384 Young Road, left/north of the Rendezvous Restaurant (nee the Harper Sheet Metal Building), is scheduled for demolition at the same time.

Once the three properties in question have been taken down, the underlying land will be repurposed to become expanded parking options to accommodate the anticipated growth in people visiting and working in downtown Chilliwack. The continuing success of the District 1881 initiative and other downtown revitalization efforts, e.g., the Paramount Theatre site, are resulting in increasing pressure on parking in the downtown area, especially close to Five Corners. Demolition of the CSHS building and the Ashwell House, as well as other structures in the city, is part of the overall plan to revitalize downtown Chilliwack.

FVN has learned that the two Victoria Avenue properties will be temporary parking.

The demolition team is making major progress on clearing the old second hand store.

Chilliwack Second Hand Store Dec 2022/FVN

