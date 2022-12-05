Chilliwack Salvation Army Christmas Hamper Registration – Ends Friday December 9

Chilliwack – There are still many spots left for gift hamper registration. The last chance to register is this Friday, December 9th. See the details below for more info or visit https://www.comserv.bc.ca/christmas-sharing/



The Salvation Army Care and Share Centre – 45746 Yale Road, Chilliwack



Registration ends Friday, December 9, 2022



Monday – Friday 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Saturdays 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM



Who is eligible? Chilliwack residents who are receiving Income Assistance, Disability Pension, EI Benefits, or struggling on low income.



WHAT TO BRING: Picture ID (BC Driver’s License or BC ID Card), 1 piece of ID for each child and every member in the household (Care Cards), and proof of residence in Chilliwack.



If you are not able to register in person, you can send your information, ID, and a signed letter of consent to someone to register on your behalf.



PICK UP DATES: Each portion of the hamper will be on different dates and at different locations. To pick up the hampers you will need to bring your ID and the pick-up slips provided when registering.



Salvation Army Food hamper: Pickup Dec 19, 2022 at Salvation Army Chilliwack Community Church, 46420 Brooks Avenue.