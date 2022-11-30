SNOW DAY for Public Schools in the Fraser Valley – November 30

Fraser Valley – “School’s Out” – Alice Cooper

November 30 is a snow day for many public schools.

UFV campuses are open today, Wed, Nov. 30. Classes are proceeding as scheduled under winter weather conditions. Crews are clearing parking lots & walkways. Students please see usual channels with faculty re: today’s learning delivery method. Updates at http://ufv.ca.

Trinity Western is open Wednesday.

Abbotsford

All public school are closed Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Employees designated as winter services personnel are expected to report to work. http://bit.ly/3Ff5iCM

St. James & St. Ann’s Catholic Elementary School is closed

Chilliwack

All Chilliwack School District public schools are closed Nov. 30 for students and staff, including daycares, preschools, and all community-use of property. The district says its emergency staffing plan is in effect.

All Rentals, Community Schools and Daycares are also closed.

Mission

All public schools are closed.

Valley Christian is closed

Fraser Cascade

All Schools in District 78 are closed. Dur to very poor driving conditions on highway 1 and highway 7, all schools are closed. Please stay home and stay safe.

Langley

School Status Alert: All schools in the Langley School District are CLOSED to students and staff today (November 30). The School Board Office is also CLOSED to the public.

Seabird Island

Due to the snow that fell overnight and continues to fall this morning. As well with road and weather conditions being challenging,

– Lalme’Iwesawtexw (Seabird School),

– Seabird College and the

– Seabird ECD Programs