Chilliwack Mustangs Minor Lacrosse 2023 Registration Starts December 2

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse Association Box lacrosse registration opens Friday, Dec 2nd for the 2023 season.

Check out the website for more information https://www.chilliwacklacrosse.com/registration/

Registration with Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse is available to residents of the City of Chilliwack only including the areas of Chilliwack River Valley, Columbia Valley, Cultus Lake, Greendale, Popkum, Rosedale, Ryder Lake and Yarrow.

Players from outside of the City of Chilliwack must register with the association located in their municipality.

Mustangs provide the use of home and away jerseys for each player prior to league season start. Jersey deposits are required. Players may purchase team shorts and socks at registration.

Players are required to provide their own equipment with the except of dedicated goaltenders. For a complete list of equipment required, please click here.