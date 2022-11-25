chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 24, 2022 With Interviews: Danielle Beausoleil, Realtor, Platinum Sponsor Rotary Christmas Parade AND Abigail Montalvo, GM Royal Hotel, Gold Sponsor Rotary Christmas Parade (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 24, 2022 With Interviews: Danielle Beausoleil, Realtor, Platinum Sponsor Rotary Christmas Parade AND Abigail Montalvo, GM Royal Hotel, Gold Sponsor Rotary Christmas Parade.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• Anticipation building for Rotary Christmas Parade, presented by Mountainview Harley Davidson & Mountainview Motorspots December 3 and TONIGHT…

• The premiere of the 2022 Rotary Christmas Show, presented by Prospera Credit Union!

• A GoFundMe page has been set up for family who lost everything in a townhome fire considered to be arson.

• Goodbye Judy Tuesday.

AND the Grizzlies Head to BC Place as their playoff run continues!

INTERVIEW: Danielle Beausoleil, Realtor, Platinum Sponsor Rotary Christmas Parade.

INTERVIEW: Abigail Montalvo, GM Royal Hotel, Gold Sponsor Rotary Christmas Parade.

News Director: Don Lehn

Sportscast Anchor: Josh Bohr

Weather: Cari Moore

chillTV: Your Christmas Station!