chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 24, 2022 With Interviews: Danielle Beausoleil, Realtor, Platinum Sponsor Rotary Christmas Parade AND Abigail Montalvo, GM Royal Hotel, Gold Sponsor Rotary Christmas Parade (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: November 24, 2022 With Interviews: Danielle Beausoleil, Realtor, Platinum Sponsor Rotary Christmas Parade AND Abigail Montalvo, GM Royal Hotel, Gold Sponsor Rotary Christmas Parade.
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• Anticipation building for Rotary Christmas Parade, presented by Mountainview Harley Davidson & Mountainview Motorspots December 3 and TONIGHT…
• The premiere of the 2022 Rotary Christmas Show, presented by Prospera Credit Union!
• A GoFundMe page has been set up for family who lost everything in a townhome fire considered to be arson.
• Goodbye Judy Tuesday.
AND the Grizzlies Head to BC Place as their playoff run continues!
INTERVIEW: Danielle Beausoleil, Realtor, Platinum Sponsor Rotary Christmas Parade.
INTERVIEW: Abigail Montalvo, GM Royal Hotel, Gold Sponsor Rotary Christmas Parade.
News Director: Don Lehn
Sportscast Anchor: Josh Bohr
Weather: Cari Moore
chillTV: Your Christmas Station!