November 24 UPDATE – District of Kent – Bear Mountain and Limbert Mountain Fires Now Categorized as Being Under Control – Evacuation Alert Cancelled

Agassiz – From Kent Fire Chief Gerald Basten:

The Bear Mountain and Limbert Mountain fires are now categorized as being under control. Equipment and structure protection equipment are being removed and crews are no longer actively onsite at either fire.

The Evacuation Alert issued by the District of Kent on November 17, 2022 for those properties as shown in the map below and deemed to be in the path of the Limbert Mountain fire has now been cancelled. Thank you to the residents for their cooperation during the evacuation alert.

If an Evacuation Alert is required, then the alert process will recommence.

The Agassiz Fire Department extends its sincere appreciation to its mutual aid partners, Popkum Fire Department, Seabird Island Fire Department, Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department, as well as the District of Kent’s Emergency Operating Centre and Public Works department, BC Wildfire Services, Canadian Pacific Rail, and Emergency Management BC.

Thank you to the public for their cooperation in staying away from the area of Limbert Road and Cameron Road, which allowed first responders to work safety and effectively.

If you require more information, please call the District of Kent at 604-796-2235 (during regular office hours) or by email to the District of Kent Emergency Operations Centre at eoc@kentbc.ca.