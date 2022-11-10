After the Opening of Marshall Road Connector – A Glitch – And Temporary Closure

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford is temporarily closing a portion of the Marshall Road Connector on King Road from Ross Road to east of the gravel operations near Bradner Road.

Following the opening of the Marshall Road Connector in October, some settlement has led to dips in the road that will require further assessment and work. Out of an abundance of caution, the City is closing the road until repairs can be made to ensure the ongoing safety of drivers utilizing this road. A reopening date has not yet been determined.

Marshall Road Extension from Ross Road to Mt. Lehman Road will remain open.

More information about road closures happening throughout the City of Abbotsford can be found at www.abbotsford.ca/roadclosures.