Mission Fraser River Forcemain (Sewer) Project Reaches Substantial Completion (VIDEO)

Mission — The City of Mission has reached substantial completion of the forcemain upgrade project, adding the capacity of a new 900mm diameter steel sewer pipe to the city’s infrastructure to meet the needs of the community now and into the future.

“Now that it’s completed, the forcemain project will be out of sight and out of mind for most in Mission, but it is truly a major accomplishment,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “By completing the sewer line, we have ensured that one of our most basic services is maintained and we have protected our river from a potential failure. And, as a bonus, we were also able to elevate a key part of our waterfront above the flood construction level.”

The project was substantially completed in mid-May within budget and on schedule. Since then, the team has rebuilt the shoreline and re-armoured it with rock known as rip rap. They are also focussed completing on other minor works and deficiencies.

“They call it the Mighty Fraser River, and crossing it with the Dredge, Drag, and Cover methodology and installing a 900mmØ Steel Pipe was a monumental achievement,” said Jay Jackman, project manager. “Now that the project is substantially complete and the pipe is operational, staff will continue to work on cleaning up minor deficiencies, stabilizing sand, completing works to compensate for disturbance to habitat, and monitoring works completed during their warranty period. Works left to complete involve planting, grading, raptor nest replacement, and the construction of a deep, off-channel pond with habitat complexing adjacent to Lane Creek to provide overwintering and rearing habitat for salmonids.”

The Fraser River Forcemain Project is funded in part through a partnership with the federal and provincial government through the Clean Water & Wastewater Fund (CWWF).

Find out more about the project on mission.ca.