Snowplowable Reflectors Installed In Ryder Lake

Chilliwack – City of Chilliwack crews recently installed new snowplowable reflectors along areas of Ryder Lake Road, Chilliwack Central Road, Upper Prairie Road, Prairie Central Road, and Elk View Road.

Anyone who travels that area knows that these have been needed for quite some time.

chillTV has their studios off Elk View at Ryder Lake Studios.

More on Snowplowable Reflectors

These reflectors provide safe delineation to drivers in adverse weather conditions. Installations involve milling out narrow strips of asphalt and installing the casting with epoxy. The design and installation of the casting allows for snow plows to glide over the reflectors while protecting them from damage.

Installation Locations – 2022

• Ryder Lake Road (Huston to Elk View),

• Ryder Lake Road (Ross to Elk View),

• Chilliwack Central Road (Annis to Ford),

• Upper Prairie Road (Chilliwack Central to Yale),

• Prairie Central Road (Upper Prairie to Annis),

• Elk View Road (Payne to Ryder Lake).

Details: http://ow.ly/75ij50LwEnB