Snowfall Warning for Coquihalla Thursday to Friday – 15 to 20 cms

Coquihalla – Environment Canada issued a Snowfall warning which is now in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected. Snow with poor visibility beginning Thursday afternoon to Friday morning.



An atmospheric river will bring heavy snow to the high elevation mountain passes beginning Thursday afternoon. Gusty southwesterly winds will further reduce visibility in blowing snow.



Freezing levels will rise above 2000 metres Friday afternoon changing the snow to rain. The precipitation will ease Friday evening.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult.