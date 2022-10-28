Skip to content

Mission – Atmospheric River Causing Landslide in Mission – Florence Lake Forest Service Road

Mission – The latest atmospheric river has caused a landslide issue in Mission – Florence Lake Forest Service Road.

A landslide originated at the forest fire site located at 19km on Florence Lake Forest Service Rd. No entry is permitted at this time while BC Hydro addresses the clearing. The area will remain unstable for some time and access beyond this point may strand you.

With the ground so dry from the recent drought, many environmental agencies have put out warnings about potential flooding incidents and other issues that may arise from the heavy rain events.

