Hope in the Valley Luncheon to Support Abbotsford Salvation Army Programs – Tuesday November 29

Abbotsford – The Salvation Army – Abbotsford/Mission is hosting the 1st Annual Hope in the Valley Luncheon on Tuesday, November 29 at the Clarion Hotel & Conference Centre. The luncheon will bring together thought leaders and philanthropists from Abbotsford, Mission and surrounding communities to ring in the holiday season and recognize the importance and impact of philanthropy in our communities.

Funds raised will support the practical and compassionate care given to thousands in need – 365 days a year through The Salvation Army’s Centre of Hope in Abbotsford.

“With one in 10 British Columbians living in poverty, our Hope in the Valley Luncheon is particularly important due to the increase in demand for services. As the cost of living continues to rise in British Columbia, more people than ever live at or below the poverty line, and turn to the services provided by The Salvation Army for support,” states Major Ruth Gillingham.

This inaugural event will bring a message of hope and resilience. Hear the inspiring story of how Keynote Speaker Joe Roberts – The “SKIDROW CEO”, went from being a homeless addict on the streets of Vancouver to become a highly respected business and community leader.

The Hero for Hope award will be presented to Darshan, who has worked hard to overcome a series of life-changing setbacks to transform his life.

Attendees will enjoy a plated, traditional turkey lunch, performances by Gospel Brass Band and the Mountain Elementary School Choir.

Bob Singleton, well known as the voice of the Abbotsford Airshow for many years, will emcee the event.

Tickets are $80 each or $600 for a table of 8 and are available at www.eventbrite.ca or by calling 604.852.9305 #138.

Thank you to our generous sponsors to date: Gulf & Fraser, Abbotsford News, 98.3 Star FM, Globe Printers and Clarion Hotel & Conference Centre.