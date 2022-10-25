CSOPA’s Presents Fundraiser – Destination Broadway – Saturday November 5

Chilliwack – CSOPA (Chilliwack School for the Performing Arts) presents their fundraiser titled “Destination Broadway”

This will be at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Saturday November 5.

CSOPA calls this “music and entertainment from Broadway shows and a silent auction between arts.”

Tickets are available through the Cultural Centre website. $27.50 and all proceeds raised goes back into funding CSOPA programs and supporting their amazing young artists.

CSOPA is a non-profit, youth theatre arts studio offering training and performance opportunities in theatre and musical theatre for ages 5-24. Website info is here.