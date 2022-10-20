Fraser Health and BC Centre for Disease Control Launch Text Alerts on Toxic Drugs In Specific Areas

Surrey – Fraser Health and the BC Centre for Disease Control have launched a text alerts system to keep people aware of toxic drugs in specific areas of BC.

Text notifications are now sent to subscribers who want timely information about illicit substances and increases in toxic drug poisonings in their region. Subscribing is easy – simply text JOIN to 253787.

Managed by the BC Centre for Disease Control, the Toxic Drug and Health Alerts System is rolling out across the province to help prevent toxic drug poisonings and overdose deaths. It’s anonymous and free, though standard message and data rates may apply.

The Toxic Drug and Health Alerts system is also a platform for people to anonymously submit information such as date and location of drug overdose, a physical description of the drug and packaging, where the substance was purchased, and what it is believed to be. Community members—including those who use substances—are encouraged to submit information by texting OD to 253787.

Once received, the information is reviewed by harm reduction teams and used in conjunction with other sources to send text message alerts to subscribers. People who use drugs, community partners, emergency departments, first responders, drug user groups, and the BC Coroners Service all help inform alerts.

This new system is an additional layer to Fraser Health’s existing email notification system that shares information about specific illicit substances in circulation or sudden increases in toxic drug poisonings in our region.

The system was developed by the BC Centre for Disease Control and the Office of Virtual Health at the Provincial Health Services Authority in partnership with regional health authorities.