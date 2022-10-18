APPROVED – CBC Proposes to Flip Merritt’s AM to FM

Merritt/Ottawa (Canadian Radio News) – OCTOBER 18 UPDATE – The CBC received approval on Tuesday to convert Radio One CBUP 860 AM in Merritt to 98.7 FM. The new station will operate with 140 watts. Antenna height will be 599.8 metres (EHAAT) with a non-directional radiation pattern. CBUP 98.7 will simulcast CBYK 94.1 in Kamloops.

CRTC DECISION:

https://crtc.gc.ca/eng/archive/2022/2022-285.htm

ORIGINAL STORY AUGUST 24 – The CBC has applied to convert Radio One CBUP 860 AM in Merritt to 98.7 FM.

The new station will operate with 140 watts.

Antenna height will be 599.8 metres (EHAAT) with a non-directional radiation pattern.

CBUP 98.7 will continue to simulcast CBYK 94.1 in Kamloops.

Chilliwack has three CBC radio repeaters. Abbotsford, Hope and Harrison have one each.

