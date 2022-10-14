Ruth & Naomi’s Chilliwack Mission Appoints Scott Gaglardi to the Position of Executive Director

Chilliwck/Mission – From Mission to Chilliwack.

The Board of Directors of Ruth & Naomi’s Mission (RAN Mission) announced the appointment of Scott Gaglardi to the position of Executive Director with immediate effect. This follows a lengthy search process to identify the candidate that can carry the Mission forward in its vision to transform the lives of the poor, the homeless and the addicted by bringing hope and healing through the love of God.

Back in July, Reverend Joseph Pienaar was appointed Executive Director, however there were “unforeseen personal circumstances” as the cause that prevented him from taking that position.

Gaglardi brings over 27 years of pastoral ministry experience to the role with a deep skill set in building strong teams, shaping organizational culture, defining vision and strategy, and serving the local community. He has a passion for engaging with the marginalized in society and putting his talents to use in benefiting the welfare of those less fortunate. He has been serving as Interim ED at the Mission since July and his leadership has already had a significant positive impact.

Gaglardi was formerly a Board Member with RAN Mission and is also a Pastor at Sanctuary Church in Chilliwack, and will continue to operate in this role in a reduced capacity.

Gaglardi stated, “I’m so excited to continue the fantastic work that has been carried out by the Mission. We have an amazing staff team with a real passion for helping our community, and I’m honoured to be able to join alongside them as we look to this next chapter for Ruth & Naomi’s.”