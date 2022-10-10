UFV Sports Sunday – Split Decision For Cascades Soccer Teams

Fraser Valley (Jordie Arthur) – Women’s Soccer: Cascades drop 3-1 decision to the Spartans on Senior Night

Luciana Andrews scored a brilliant free kick for the UFV Cascades, but it wouldn’t be enough as the nationally ranked Trinity Western Spartans came out on top 3-1 at Rotary Stadium on Sunday.



The Spartans struck first in the 7th minute as Charity Field finished off a cross from Makenna Dieterich.



The Cascades found an equalizer in the 29th minute as Luciana Andrews blasted a marvelous free kick into the side netting from about 25 yards out.



Trinity Western wasted no time taking the lead back a minute later as Sophie Crowther picked up a loose ball in the UFV box and smashed it into the top right corner.



Andrea Perkovic kept the Cascades within a goal in the 54th minute, stopping Crowther who was in alone on goal.



The Spartans found some insurance in the 88th minute as Sierra Halldorson blocked a clearance from the Cascades and slid the ball to Melnychuk who finished it neatly.



The match also featured a pregame ceremony where the Cascades honoured graduating seniors Andrea Perkovic, Jashan Sandhar, and Hannah Gamble for their final home appearance.



“There are so many good memories that I’m going to take away with me, and good friendships that will last a lifetime” noted Perkovic on her time at UFV.



All three senior players also had their families in attendance to take part in the ceremonies.



“It means a lot,” Gamble explained. “My dad flew in from Vegas and my sister came in from Fort McMurray, so definitely a big trip for both of them to come support me on my senior night.”



The Cascades now head on the road to close out their season, playing Victoria next Friday and UBC on Saturday. The Spartans will make the same trip in reverse to finish out their regular season schedule. All games are available to watch live on Canadawest.tv.

Men’s Soccer: Richardson the hero again as Cascades complete weekend sweep over Spartans

🏔️ MSOC | "We've built Rotary as a fortress now and we are going to make every game competitive."



Parman Minhas scored, and Taylor Richardson scored yet another massive goal as Cascades completed the weekend sweep over the Spartans.https://t.co/919t7NaDdq — UFV Cascades (@UFVCascades) October 10, 2022

Parman Minhas scored, and Taylor Richardson once again provided the winner as the UFV Cascades toppled the Trinity Western Spartans for the second game in a row on Sunday at Rotary Stadium.



With the win, the Cascades (5-4-2) jump past the Spartans (5-7-2) and the UBCO Heat into the final playoff spot in the Canada West pacific division.



Trinity Western started the game strong when Jordan Low finished off a cross from Mikey Dale in the 11thminute.



UFV slowly worked themselves back into the match, and they found their equalizer off the foot of Minhas in the 34th. Mikael Mainella swung in a ball that found Minhas in the box, and the forward made no mistake calmly chipping it over the keeper and into the net.



The teams traded chances back and forth in the middle portion of the game, but once again Richardson chose to become the hero. Manpal Brar flicked a header forward, and in a similar fashion to Friday night Richardson got his way onto the end of it to bury the eventual winner.



This marked Richardson’s team-leading sixth goal, and his third game winning goal of the campaign.



“It’s always a heated one whenever you are in a derby like this or a big occasion you know it’s a big moment” first-year forward Mateo Brazinha said about his first experience playing in the Canada West rivalry weekend against TWU. “I’m really happy we took advantage of that and got the 3 points.”



“We work for each other, and that’s what I think this team is all about. I think today’s performance and the last couple, even Friday night really showed the hard work we do here.”



Both teams are at home next weekend to take on UBC and Victoria, as the Spartans finish off their regular season schedule. The Cascades meanwhile have four games remaining as they will host the UNBC Timberwolves the following week.



Minhas spoke postgame about the importance of closing out their final four regular season games at home.



“We’ve built Rotary as a fortress now and we are going to make every game competitive. We have belief in our team and belief in the system so we’re just going to keep it going.”