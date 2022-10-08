Chilliwack (Roger Pannett Environment Canada) – According to Roger Pannett, retired weather observer with Environment Canada, Friday October 7 in Chilliwack was Day 4 of Record Breaking Heat.

After Thursday’s October all-time record max, another max record.

28.0 C .10.9 C above normal. The previous record max for October 7th, 27.2 C in 1964.

Also a mean record at 20.5 C , 8.4 C above normal. Previous record high mean , 20.3 C in 1964.

Also Friday’s record low humidity’s.

Only up to 74 % humidity last night, with a mid-summer minimum of 13.0 C ,6.0 C above normal and down to a dry 26% humidity Friday afternoon.

Day 82 of all-time record smashing drought, severe Level 5 & Extreme Wild fire danger.