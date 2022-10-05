Fraser Valley (Jordie Arthur) – UFV GOLF: Cascades golf teams finish third, fourth, in Canada West Golf Championships



Eli Greene carded four birdies and three bogeys to score the UFV Cascades’ best round of the day, but it was not enough as UFV’s men’s golf team settled for a team score of +9 and a third-place finish at the Canada West championships held October 3 and 4 at Cordova Bay Golf Course north of Victoria.



Three Cascades’ men placed in the top-five individually at the two-day event as Greene finished at even par to share fourth place with teammate Ben Whiton, while just two shots behind fellow Cascade Jackson Jacob.



The story of Tuesday, in addition to the fog that delayed the start of play by a few hours, was the sizzling play of host Victoria, carding a team score of -6 and bringing home their first Canada West banner after bettering Monday leaders UBC by four strokes in the end. Aidan Craig-Steele led the Vikes with a 66 on Tuesday, the low round of the tournament.



UFV’s Jacob placed second in the individual standings, just one stroke back of UBCO’s Justin Towill, as the Cascade followed up his score of 69 on Monday with a 71 on Tuesday, describing the latter round as a “grind.”



The Cascades men finished seven strokes over par as a team on the day, for a two-day total of nine over.



“Not a finish we are super happy about,” said coach Aaron Pauls of the event, which was delayed a few hours Tuesday due to fog at Cordova Bay Golf Course. “But we had some really good play this week and a heated battle in the final round is always a positive thing.”



The Cascades were mostly focused on the UBC Thunderbirds throughout the day, who held a seven-shot advantage over UFV going into the final round. The Thunderbirds finished four strokes behind Victoria to take second place, just two shots ahead of UFV.



Recapping the UFV scores on Tuesday: Eli Greene (-1) 70; Jackson Jacob (E) 71; Ben Whiton (+1) 72; Scott Rohlinger (+7) 78 and Jacob Armstrong (+11) 82.



The Cascades’ women’s team improved by five stokes on Tuesday to move from fifth to fourth place on the strength of Emery Bardock’s score of 72, which included four birdies on the day. Bardock was the low Cascade for the two rounds finishing in sixth place overall with a two-day total of +10.



The women’s team event was captured by the UBC Thunderbirds with a total of +19 score over the two days.



The fourth-place finish guarantees that both UFV squads will have a place in the Golf Canada Championships to be held next June.



Cascades coach Cody Stewart lauded Bardock’s performance, but acknowledged the group has room to improve.



“Emery’s final round was big in helping us manage fourth place, but we need more of those rounds all around. It’ll be a learning lesson for the group, and I look forward to getting back to practice as this group has a higher ceiling.”



The Tuesday scores for the Cascades were as follows: Emery Bardock (+1) 72; Lucy Park (+8) 79; Alex Brunner (+13) 84; Zahn Scholtz (+14) 85; Coral Hamade (+15) 86.



The women’s team will now head to Bellingham next week to take part in the Western Washington Invitational on Monday and Tuesday.