Chilliwack – The Santa Shuffle is a 5km fun run and 1km Elf walk held at Vedder Rotary Trail in Chilliwack. It is a fundraising event for The Salvation Army Chilliwack.

Do you want to be involved in the Santa Shuffle but running it isn’t in the cards this year?

You can volunteer on race day.

Message Santa Shuffle Chilliwack here or go to https://salvationarmy.ca/santa-shuffle-application/ to apply.