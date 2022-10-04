2022 Chilliwack Civic Townhall Debate on chillTV – From Backyard Chickens to Firefighter Costs – Candidates Covered Plenty of Topics (VIDEO)

UFV Chilliwack – Monday night, more than 80 people jammed the UFV Chilliwack Aboriginal Gathering Place to fire questions at the Chilliwack Mayoral and Council Candidates.

The two hour live telecast on chillTV was moderated by Shirley Hardman: the UFV Senior Advisor, Indigenous Affairs and BC Metis Council Member Louis de Jaeger.

The Mayoral candidates, incumbent Ken Popove and Ian Carmichael tackled audience questions ranging from the pump track safety and security to why the city does not expand to 8 councilors from 6.

The heated debate was when Carmichael asked pointed questions to Popove about firefighter funding and services. Popove exclaimed that his opponent didn’t have correct information.

Carmichael also took issue that Popove said running the city “was like running a business”. Carmichael shot back that the city “is a service, not a business.”

The councilor candidates then took over for the next two sections. Chris Kloot and Craig Hill were absent. Kloot sent his apologies for not attending as he is a farmer and had duties to take care of for his farm operation.

There were a few uncomfortable moments, including the subjects of:

Diversity, women and Indigenous representation on Council.

Backyard chickens and TUP’s that go with it (Jason Lum was clearly all in favour)

Disaster Response

Transit and Transportation (It was brought up that BC Transit did freeze spending for a year)

And the most awkward part of the questions – endorsing other candidates who are sitting right there.

All involved were asked to make a “60 Second elevator speech” on why they should be elected.

Video Courtesy chillTV.