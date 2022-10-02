Skip to content

October Purple Light Nights – Shining the Light and Raising Awareness on Intimate Partner Violence

Fraser Valley – Purple Light Nights are the inspiration of the Covington Domestic Violence Task Force, King County, Washington.

The goal is to have all residents shine a purple light on every front porch in every business window, to send the message that violence is not tolerated.

Abbotsford and Mission Purple Light Nights Abbotsford & Fraser Valley – Abbotsford / Mission Violence Against Women in Relationships (VAWIR) Committee want you to join with us and make the message clear – Intimate Partner Violence has no place in our communities.

Chilliwack Purple Light Nights calendar:

fvn

