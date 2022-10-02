Skip to content

chillTV Chilliwack CIVIC Town Hall 2022 – Monday October 3 @ 6PM

chillTV Chilliwack CIVIC Town Hall 2022 – Monday October 3 @ 6PM

Chilliwack – chillTV Chilliwack CIVIC Town Hall 2022 – Monday October 3 @ 6PM.

An opportunity to ask your Mayoral and Councillor questions in person! Or, if you can’t make it you can of course tune into the chillTV LIVESTREAM beginning at 6 pm!

